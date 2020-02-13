Dunkin’ Is Releasing Candy Bars Inspired By Coffee Flavors
If you’re a true coffee lover, you’re going to be very excited about these new candy bars from Dunkin’.
The company very quietly released new Coffee Bars, which it describes as a “creamy coffee treat.”
The bars come in flavors like caramel, French vanilla, hazelnut, and original coffee.
They contain about 26 milligrams of caffeine per bar, which is much less than your typical cup of coffee, but could be good for a mini mid-afternoon caffeine boost.