Dunkin Donuts Releases Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut for Halloween
This gives whole new meaning to sugar and spice. Dunkin Donuts just released the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut which is a glazed donut topped with strawberry icing flavored with cayenne and ghost peppers.
https://twitter.com/dunkindonuts/status/1316354101052137472
Ummm. OUCH.