Dua Lipa To Make Concert Film

As Dua Lipa gets ready to go on tour next month she has signed off on having a cameraman follow her every move. Ms. Lipa has been approached about having footage for her concert and behind-the-scenes footage turned into a documentary.
“Dua is particular about what she does and won’t agree to anything she is not happy with. But she has signed off on having a cameraman on the road with her to capture everything that goes down,” an unnamed source told The Sun. The source says that if Dua does turn her concert footage into a documentary she could be in line for a big payday as every streaming service would want to have it.
🌟 see ya in 2022 🌟 pic.twitter.com/JtlLUFrz34
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 1, 2022
Cameras start rolling on February 9th as she kicks off her Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami.