Dua Lipa To Make Concert Film

Jan 12, 2022 @ 6:50am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

As Dua Lipa gets ready to go on tour next month she has signed off on having a cameraman follow her every move.  Ms. Lipa has been approached about having footage for her concert and behind-the-scenes footage turned into a documentary.

“Dua is particular about what she does and won’t agree to anything she is not happy with. But she has signed off on having a cameraman on the road with her to capture everything that goes down,” an unnamed source told The Sun.  The source says that if Dua does turn her concert footage into a documentary she could be in line for a big payday as every streaming service would want to have it.

Cameras start rolling on February 9th as she kicks off her Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami.

