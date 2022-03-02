      Weather Alert

Dua Lipa Getting Sued By A Reggae Band Who Says She Ripped Off Their Song

Mar 2, 2022 @ 8:19am

Dua Lipa is being sued by a reggae band called Artickal Sound System for allegedly ripping off the tune of one of their songs for her 2020 hit “Levitating”. The song in question is called “Live Your Life” and it came out in 2017. 

After listening to both, the beats are pretty similar.  At least the lyrics are different though. Artikal Sound System is also going after Dua’s label Warner Records.  They’re asking for any profits that were made from “Levitating”.  We will have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.

