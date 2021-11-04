Dua Lipa Doesn’t Submit “Levitating” Remix With DaBaby For Grammy Consideration

If Dua Lipa wins a Grammy for her massive hit “Levitating”… it won’t be because of DaBaby.
Dua Lipa isn’t submitting “Levitating” with DaBaby for Grammy consideration. Some fans are wondering why. Variety is reporting that “Levitating” wasn’t submitted in an effort for Dua to distance herself from DaBaby who went on a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud over the summer.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)
Dua Lipa hasn’t commented yet. However, it’s presumed she didn’t want voters to have to choose between supporting the song and giving DaBaby recognition while he’s still considered to be toxic to many.
Do you think Dua is doing the right thing by not submitting the “Levitating” remix to the Grammys or do you think she should submit it?