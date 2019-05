NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Host Drake speaks on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. 27111_001 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT )

Drake revealed his new airplane on IGTV. Introducing Air Drake.

In the clip, Drake says, “No rental, no timeshare.” This is his plane.

He gives us a tour of his new ride with plush seats and couches for long trips. and

Drake also shows off the trademark praying hands on the side of the aircraft.