Downtown Drive-In Releases 2023 Schedule

Friday nights at Waterfront Park just got a little more lively. Louisville Downtown has released the Downtown Drive-In schedule for this year:

June 9 – Shrek (PG)

June 30 – The Parent Trap (1961) (G)

July 14 – Black Panther (PG-13)

July 28 – Encanto (PG)

August 11 – A League of Their Own (PG)

August 25 – Cars (G)

September 8 – Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG)

September 22 – UP (PG)

October 20 – Hocus Pocus (PG)

According to their site,

Movies will begin at sundown, with the amphitheater open an hour before to allow guests to grab their spot in the theater. The event will include snacks and beer for purchase from local brewer Ten20 Craft Brewery. Movie-goers are also welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the viewing.

This free event is happening on each date listed above at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater, 1301 River Road. You can snag free parking at the Tan and Turquoise lots.