Doja Cat Tease New Tracklist In Instagram Story
April 18, 2023 3:31PM EDT
Doja Cat has kept us all on our toes about her next steps in music, but today she posted an Instagram story with what looks like a tracklist for an album.
The list reads:
- LOVE LIFE
- Attention
- Go Off Lil Mama
- Paint the Town Red
- Gun
- Demons
- Skull n Bones
- Balut (?)
- Agora Hills
- 97
- Wet Vagina
- Loonie
- Can’t Wait
- Ouchies (this is marked as “unfinished”)
- Often
- Disrespectful
- NHIE
- FTG
- Seeing Stars
While that’s a list of 19, TMZ says she’s been teasing 25 new songs for the album they believe is titled “Hellmouth.”
Do we think this will be the album cover?
