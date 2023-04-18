99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Tease New Tracklist In Instagram Story

April 18, 2023 3:31PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat has kept us all on our toes about her next steps in music, but today she posted an Instagram story with what looks like a tracklist for an album.

The list reads:

  • LOVE LIFE
  • Attention
  • Go Off Lil Mama
  • Paint the Town Red
  • Gun
  • Demons
  • Skull n Bones
  • Balut (?)
  • Agora Hills
  • 97
  • Wet Vagina
  • Loonie
  • Can’t Wait
  • Ouchies (this is marked as “unfinished”)
  • Often
  • Disrespectful
  • NHIE
  • FTG
  • Seeing Stars

While that’s a list of 19, TMZ says she’s been teasing 25 new songs for the album they believe is titled “Hellmouth.”

Do we think this will be the album cover?

 

