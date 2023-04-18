Doja Cat Tease New Tracklist In Instagram Story

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat has kept us all on our toes about her next steps in music, but today she posted an Instagram story with what looks like a tracklist for an album.

The list reads:

LOVE LIFE

Attention

Go Off Lil Mama

Paint the Town Red

Gun

Demons

Skull n Bones

Balut (?)

Agora Hills

97

Wet Vagina

Loonie

Can’t Wait

Ouchies (this is marked as “unfinished”)

Often

Disrespectful

NHIE

FTG

Seeing Stars

While that’s a list of 19, TMZ says she’s been teasing 25 new songs for the album they believe is titled “Hellmouth.”

Do we think this will be the album cover?