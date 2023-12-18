Doja Cat Says She Does NOT Hate Her Fans

Source: YouTube

Doja Cat is back in the “hair zone” — meaning despite shaving her head and her eyebrows, she is back to wearing wigs at least sometimes. Eyebrows? She doesn’t need them.

She sat down with Apple Music recently for an uncensored chat. Aside from establishing that sometimes she’s okay with having hair or a wig on, she clarified that she does NOT hate her fans.

One thing that I do wanna kind of set straight is that you’ll never see direct quote of me saying I hate my fans. Not once. It’s a really big misquoted thing.

She goes on to address her body dysmorphia, not wanting to be “the spokesperson” for depression and angst, and not being religious despite donning a cross.