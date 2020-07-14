      Breaking News
Do We Need Condiment Ice Cream Kits???

Jul 14, 2020 @ 8:56am

Heinz is now selling “Do-It-Yourself” ice cream kits featuring ketchup and mayo in the UK and we’re not sure we need this in the US.

For about $17, you get sauce, recipe card and scooper. The only thing not included is the milk.  They suggest you let all the ingredients chill in your refrigerator for at least an hour before starting to make ice cream flavored like ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce or salad cream.

As of now Heinz has no plans to sell the kits in the US and that’s probably best because EWWWW.

