NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

DiddyΒ has always been a hands-on father, but he’s been an even bigger presence in his 12-year-old twin daughters’ lives since the passing of their mom, Kim Porter, last November.

On Saturday, DiddyΒ uploaded an Instagram videoΒ of himself practicing with the girls for their school’s rendition ofΒ Dreamgirls. In the video, the father of six hit every move to make sure the girls had them down pat and showered his daughters with compliments.

