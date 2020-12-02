Derek Hough Might Permanently Replace Len Goodman On DWTS
First, Dancing With the Stars fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and made Tyra Banks an executive producer and the show’s new solo host. Now, Derek Hough might be sitting in Len Goodman’s chair for good.
Initially, Hough filled in this past season because the pandemic made it difficult for 76-year-old Goodman to travel from the U.K. to the U.S. to film the show. But now insiders say they might be rethinking that after Derek “knocked it out of the park”. Sources say he”brought a fresh energy to the role and show and is hugely popular with his screen stars, contestants, and crew.” Another source said Derek’s work on season 29 “makes it almost impossible to not have him back.”
Of course, ABC has not yet confirmed that the rumors published in The Sun are true.
