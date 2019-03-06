Demi Lovato And Henry Levi Have Split

After a four-month relationship, Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henry Levi have split.

The split was confirmed by a person close to Demi who also added that despite what the tabloids reported, “Levy was never her sober companion.”

After her time in rehab, Lovato was spotted with Levy in November and the two had become close friends after meeting in rehab a few years back.

News of their breakup comes a day after it was reported that Lovato is still sober and has cut ties with those that she deemed as “enablers.”

Demi just focus on you girl!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Jonas Brothers: Year 2019 Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Shamrock Shaped Ravioli From Costco Local Artist Jack Harlow Drops ‘SYLVIA’ Video MGM Resorts Will Replace Bartenders With Robots, For Real Don’t Worry, Kylie And Travis Aren’t Splitting Up Ben Affleck Is Back With An Ex…And Opening Up About Being An Alcoholic
Comments