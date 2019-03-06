Demi Lovato And Henry Levi Have Split

After a four-month relationship, Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henry Levi have split.

The split was confirmed by a person close to Demi who also added that despite what the tabloids reported, “Levy was never her sober companion.”

After her time in rehab, Lovato was spotted with Levy in November and the two had become close friends after meeting in rehab a few years back.

News of their breakup comes a day after it was reported that Lovato is still sober and has cut ties with those that she deemed as “enablers.”

