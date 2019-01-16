Danielle Bregoli Signs $900,000 Makeup Endorsement Deal

Catch her at the Make-up counter.. How Bout Dat!

Danielle Bregoli is continuing to cash in on her fifteen minutes of fame by signing a $900,000 makeup endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty.

The endorsement deal is for six months and to make the deal even sweeter she’s getting a percentage of the company’s sales.

If the deal goes well for both parties, her contract will be extended for 3 years and could lead to her own beauty line.

With all these deals you’re sure to catch Danielle outside the bank nowadays, how bout dat!