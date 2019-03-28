Cute Teacher Alert! She Let Her Students Decorate Her Dress!

This is so cute that the tears are FLOWING!

Boner, a teacher at Mcauliffe Elementary School in Highland Village, Texas, laid out a white dress for two weeks and let her 580 students from ages 3-11 draw on it!

She then flaunted it at her student’s art show! HOW CUTE! Her daughter posted a picture of her in the dress on Twitter and other people loved it too.

my mom is the cutest art teacher ever!! She made a dress and had every one of her students draw one thing on the dress for her to wear. This was her at her student’s art show tonight. IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/6Q7L2mq5jQ — Charlece Lake (@charlece_lake) March 23, 2019

They loved it so much that it went viral and lead her to even talking about it on Good Morning America! She said in her interview that her catchphrase is “turn your mess up into a dress up.”

Give this woman all the attention! This is AMAZING!