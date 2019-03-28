Cute Teacher Alert! She Let Her Students Decorate Her Dress!

Teacher and students using flash cards in classroom

This is so cute that the tears are FLOWING!

Boner, a teacher at Mcauliffe Elementary School in Highland Village, Texas, laid out a white dress for two weeks and let her 580 students from ages 3-11 draw on it!

She then flaunted it at her student’s art show! HOW CUTE! Her daughter posted a picture of her in the dress on Twitter and other people loved it too.

They loved it so much that it went viral and lead her to even talking about it on Good Morning America! She said in her interview that her catchphrase is “turn your mess up into a dress up.”

Give this woman all the attention! This is AMAZING!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2019 99.7 DJX & NuYale Present: Project Prom 2019 #Bagelgate Is Dividing Us Kristen Bell Sings A Song About Her Daughter’s Fart…And It’s A Symphonic Rock Masterpiece Baby Hippopotamus Runs Aggressively Towards Cameraman Blue Ivy Leads Us Into Kid Joke Corner
Comments