Cracking open a can of wine is the the new opening a bottle of wine, haven’t you heard?

Cupcake Vineyards is the latest company to release canned wine, and the options are perfect for the Spring and Summer days ahead.

The canned Cupcake Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc come in cute yellow and pink cans ready to pop open at a moment’s notice, and you don’t have to worry about bringing a corkscrew opener.