Creepy Doll Found In An Old Suitcase During Renovations
January 11, 2024 11:06AM EST
Source: YouTube
People are losing their minds over these videos on TikTok (@stonestack_renovation) of what a couple found while renovating their old home in the UK. They found a suitcase tucked deep inside an attic wall with a creepy doll inside.
After they found the doll, strange things began occurring. Then an online comment gave them a huge clue of what kind of doll it is. (The dress of the doll hides a roll of toilet paper.)
@stonestack_renovation Replying to @Kim Leslie Sorry for the delay in getting part 3 out, we have bedn extremely busy renovating and celebrating new year #fyp #hiddengems #renn #rennovation #rennovationproject #foryou #foryourpage #f #hidden #creepy ♬ original sound – Stonestack renovation
