Creepy Doll Found In An Old Suitcase During Renovations

January 11, 2024 11:06AM EST
Source: YouTube

People are losing their minds over these videos on TikTok (@stonestack_renovation) of what a couple found while renovating their old home in the UK. They found a suitcase tucked deep inside an attic wall with a creepy doll inside. 

After they found the doll, strange things began occurring.  Then an online comment gave them a huge clue of what kind of doll it is.  (The dress of the doll hides a roll of toilet paper.)

 

@stonestack_renovation Replying to @Kim Leslie Sorry for the delay in getting part 3 out, we have bedn extremely busy renovating and celebrating new year #fyp #hiddengems #renn #rennovation #rennovationproject #foryou #foryourpage #f #hidden #creepy ♬ original sound – Stonestack renovation

