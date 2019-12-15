Craigslist: Anyone Need a Grandma for Christmas?
This may be a different type of Craigslist Missed Connections!
At first glance, you might think this viral Craigslist ad was posted by someone trying to sell his or her grandmother. But as it turns out, the ad — headlined, “Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?” — was actually posted by a lonely Tulsa woman.
The ad, which turned up on the site Wednesday, goes on to read, “I cook, and I’ll cook dinner and even bring gifts for the kids. I just don’t want to be alone because it hurts. Let me be a part of your family.” As it happens so often on the Internet, an initial deluge of positive comments was followed by haters claiming the woman had ulterior motives. So the woman posted an update in which she thanked them for “the extra shot of pain” before deleting the entire ad.
Since then the ad has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as thousands of people hope to locate the lonely grandmother. One of them, Carson Carlock, writes, “I just want you to know that you aren’t alone. If you find yourself wanting to be a part of a family on Christmas, just reach out.”
We’ll keep you posted!