Couple Says They See A Ghost On Their Baby Monitor…And We’re SHOOK

A young couple in Michigan claim a ghost left three deep scratches on the face of their one-year-old daughter.

The family thought their daughter scratched herself, but when they held her hands up to the scratches, they didn’t match up.So they bought a baby camera and set it up in their daughter’s room. After looking at the footage, they saw a male figure walk quickly past the baby’s playpen and disappeared into thin air and IT’S FRIGHTENING.

The family said the former owner of the home was an old lady who suffered a broken hip and died in the house. Her schizophrenic brother lived in the guest home and died a few years later. They had paranormal investigators out to the house who confirmed there is paranormal activity on the property.

The couple said they are now looking to move ASAP. NOPE. NOPE. NOPITY NOPE NOPE.

