Couple Delivers Discarded FedEx Packages On Black Friday

An Ohio couple decided to take matters into their own hands after they reportedly witnessed a FedEx driver tossing packages onto the side of the road on Black Friday.

Our heroes, Tristen and Zachary, were driving home in the evening when they saw a FedEx truck on the side of the road with its flashers on. The couple slowed down to see what was happening and were in disbelief at what they saw. They saw the driver throwing away items, including multiple packages along the side of the road. There were flowers in a box…who knows for what kind of occasion.

So they called every number on the box telling the recipient they had their packages…and then they drove for hours delivering them all. They didn’t call the police because they didn’t want the packages to sit at the police station and not get delivered. But they do hope the driver is caught and FedEx said they are investigating.