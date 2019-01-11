Costco Has The Bucket Of Your Dreams

A bowl of prepared boxed macaroni and cheese isolated on white.

If you’ve ever been posed the question, “What is one food you could eat every day?” and your answer is mac and cheese, Costco has you covered.

The warehouse giant is now selling a huge 6-gallon sized bucket of the stuff for just $90.

Costco is selling a 27-pound tub of mac and cheese that lasts 20 years https://t.co/dM1SwfNuG2 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 11, 2019

Inside the 27-pound container are 180 individually wrapped packages, so a 6-month supply if you’re that person.

And for the preppers out there, the shelf life is listed at two decades, which means you’ll be assured to enjoy for years after the apocalypse hits.