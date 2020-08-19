Cole Sprouse Speaks on the Lili Reinhart Split for the First Time
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Lili Reinhart (L) and Cole Sprouse arrive at the premiere of CBS Films' "Five Feet Apart" at the Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been in the spotlight together on the hit show “Riverdale”, and have been together more secretly as a real life couple for years. That is, until this March when details are finally emerging about their split. Details actually FROM Cole Sprouse who only has the most love still for Lili. There has been way too much speculation about their relationship, how it ended, how they’re handling it and more so Cole addressed the rumors himself.
Thank you Cole!
Ugh. The picture. Our heart hurts. Long live jughead and betty forever.