Coldplay Will Have A Dance Floor That Generates Electricity On Their Eco-Friendly Tour

Coldplay are pledging to cut down their carbon emissions by 50% and to plant a tree for every ticket sold for their forthcoming 2022 eco-friendly world tour — which will feature a dance floor that generates electricity from the crowd’s kinetic energy.
The customized flooring runs on a battery Coldplay created in partnership with BMW. The battery is charged on recycled cooking oil, solar energy and human movement. “And so when they move, they power the concert,” Chris Martin explained, adding that there will also be kinetic energy bikes harnessing energy from concertgoers. “The more people move, the more they’re helping.” Martin previously promised in 2017 that the band wouldn’t tour again until they could do it sustainably.
Chris Martin is ready for backlash over maybe the fact they are still flying on private jets…