Coca-Cola Launching A Subscription Service

Dec 17, 2019 @ 6:57am

Coca-Cola launched a new ‘Insiders Club’ yesterday and will give a limited number of fans exclusive access to all-new beverages, some of which haven’t hit the shelves yet.

The first 1,000 “insiders” who signed up will get the first taste of 20-plus new beverages the company plans to release in early 2020.

Starting in January, “insiders” will receive monthly shipments of beverages, for six months. The packages will also include other surprises.

The limited-edition boxes are $10 per month or $50 for all six months if you pay upfront.

