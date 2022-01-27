Coach Chris Mack Out At The University Of Louisville

Here’s your Sports Corner… Head Men’s Basketball coach Chris Mack is out at U of L. Overall, Mack went 68-36 at Louisville. The board of trustees and University of Louisville Athletic Association jointly approved Mack’s separation agreement. The contract that Mack signed in 2018 called for a $12 million buyout, but the two sides negotiated the buyout down to $4.8 million as part of the agreement, according to ESPN. Associate head coach Mike Pegues will take over for the rest of the season.
Mack said, “It’s been building. We all want the best for Louisville and I still do. That’s not going to change,” Mack told reporters. “It’s not really important when or any of that stuff. What’s important is that these guys need to be able to be connected. I’m humble enough where if I’m not the right person — all good, man. Just want the best for them. They’re great kids. I loved my team at Louisville. My kids loved it here. I harbor no bitterness.”
U of L also has to permanently name a Athletic Director and President.