Christina Aquilera Confirms She Recorded A New Verision Of “Reflection” For Mulan

Feb 27, 2020 @ 12:22pm

Christina Aguilera is back in Las Vegas for the latest leg of her residency The Xperience. and she marked the occasion by sharing some very exciting news onstage.

It looks like she is indeed involved with the soundtrack for Disney’s live-action Mulan.

Xtina revealed that she recorded a new version of “Reflection” for the film. The ballad featured in the animated version of the movie in 1998 and served as a breakout hit for her.

While we have to wait for official confirmation on new music, we’re hoping for several soaring new anthems.

We’ll find out soon. After all, the movie debuts next month.

 

