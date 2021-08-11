      Weather Alert

Christina Applegate Is Battling MS

Aug 11, 2021 @ 7:06am

Christina Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis earlier this year. 

 

She explained that she turned to a companion who also has the neurological condition — which can damage nerve cells and disrupt the nervous system’s ability to function properly — for advice on how to manage and live with it. “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do,”“So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.” Her longtime friend Selma Blair was also diagnosed with MS in 2018, and has openly discussed her experience with the disease.

