She just announced a Las Vegas residency on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week…The Christina Aguilera Xperience starts up in May at Planet Hollywood!

RELATED CONTENT

Marie Kondo Joins Jimmy Kimmel To Help Him Tidy Up

Britney Spears Shot Her New Movie Cameo In Ten Minutes

Drake Is Back To Handing Out Money…This Time To Some McDonald’s Employees

Ariana Grande’s New Palm Tattoo Does Not Mean What She Intended…Oops And LOL

The Unicorn Is Revealed On ‘The Masked Singer’…And We’re Shook

Ben Affleck Is Passing The Batman Torch To A Younger Bruce Wayne