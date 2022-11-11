Chris Rock To Be First Comedian Performing Live On Netflix

Chris Rock will make history as the first entertainer to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live global streaming event. The special will happen early next year with more details to come. In a statement, Netflix said: “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Rock’s first stand-up special for Netflix debuted in 2018. This will be the first significant test of live streaming on Netflix, which may open the door for a number of its other programs to get the live treatment.