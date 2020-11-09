Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios Are Coming
Cheerios is one of those classic cereals that will always have a place in our cabinets, but that doesn’t mean we’re not down to try all the fun flavor twists.
The new Cheerios Chocolate Strawberry cereal is made up of those round, sweetened, whole-grain oat pieces you know and love. Half of the gluten-free cereal is chocolate-flavored and the other half is strawberry-flavored, so you’re bound to get the chocolate-strawberry combination in every spoonful.
Thanks to Instagram account @cereallife putting this on our radar, we were able to hunt down the cereal on Meijer’s website. While it’s not clear whether it’ll be a store exclusive, according to @cereallife, rumor has it that it’ll be gracing shelves in December 2020.
