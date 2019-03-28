Chicago Police Release Jussie Smollett Files To The Public

The Chicago police are still furious after the Cook County prosecutors dismissed a 16-count indictment against actor Jussie Smollett, so they hit back by releasing the full 61-page investigative report.

They laid out all the steps detectives took to solve the case, including photos of the twin brothers (Osundairo brothers) driving in a car with Jussie Smollett in the days leading up to the fake attack. The brothers told police they were paid $3500 to stage the attack. They were seen on multiple surveillance cameras buying the supplies used in the attack.

Smollett’s story was that masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs (“this is MAGA country), poured bleach on him, beat him and tied a rope around his neck. Investigators eventually accused Smollett of making the whole thing up because he was unhappy with his pay on “Empire” and believed the publicity would promote his career.

In the meantime, The Cook County State’s Attorney is scrambling to justify their decision to drop charges by asking prosecutors for other examples where charges were dropped.

According to a memo circulating, the office bosses wrote: “We are looking for examples of cases, felony preferable, where we, in exercising our discretion, have entered into verbal agreements with defense attorneys to dismiss charges against an offender if certain conditions were met, such as the payment of restitution, completion of community service, completion of class, etc.”