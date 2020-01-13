      Weather Alert

Cheetos Announces Official Name for the Dusty Cheese Residue Left on Your Fingers

Jan 13, 2020 @ 9:30am

There is a new name for the red-orange dust that covers your fingers after eating a bag of Cheetos.

Frito Lay has named the cheesy dust, “Cheetle.” They also are honoring the new phrase with popcorn dusted with Cheetle.

 

The new Cheetos popcorn will be available in cheddar and flamin’ hot.

“The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America in a statement.

