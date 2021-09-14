      Weather Alert

Celebs Shined At Met Gala

Sep 14, 2021 @ 6:48am

It’s called fashion’s biggest night out! The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

We just like seeing all the wild outfits in the name of “fashion” walk the red carpet.  Several of music’s biggest stars were there including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Jack Harlow, and Ciara.

Here were some of our favs from the red carpet!

Billie Eilish

 

Lil Nas X

 

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

 

Justin Bieber

 

Olivia Rodrigo

 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

 

Shawn Mendes

 

Hailee Steinfeld

(no one could believe this was her!)

 

Lorde

 

Here are some of our other favs!

Dan Levy

 

Kim Kardashian

(how does she see??)

 

Who did we miss? Did you have a favorite?

Here are some others we missed.

