Celeb Legal Updates: Cardi B Gets Community Service Extension; Chrisleys Start Prison Sentences

Cardi B now has March 1 as a new deadline to complete 15 days of community service stemming from an assault case involving an incident at a strip club in 2018.

In other celebrity legal matters, Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun their new lives behind bars. They rose to fame on their reality show Chrisley Knows Best and were sentenced to a combined 19 years for fraud and tax evasion. Todd is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Meanwhile, Julie was originally set to spend the next 7 years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna just two hours away. But she was reassigned on December 20th to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

She also has a 16-month probation sentence to fulfill once she is released. Prosecutors have alleged the duo submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie also submitted false credit reports and bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.