Carole Baskin Now Controls Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo
Carole Baskin, the arch nemesis in Netflix’s hit docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has been granted control over the Oklahoma zoo properties of the series’ other subject and her rival, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.
Ooo he’s not going to like that! Joe committed fraud in 2011 when he transferred the properties to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel and Jeff Lowe in order to keep it out of reach for creditors should Baskin’s company, Big Cat Rescue, win a lawsuit against Maldonado-Passage.
Control of the 16.4-acre property also comes with that of a handful of cars and cabins on the campus. Ouch. A judge “further ordered the defendants to require their current zoo operator tenant to leave within 120 days and remove all the zoo animals on the property.” Now…you might be saying but wait, didn’t Jeff just reopen the park last month under the new name Tiger King Park?? Yep. But Jeff is cool with it. He and his wife, Lauren, tell TMZ, “We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer. We are thankful that he dragged out his decision this long and allowed us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville Oklahoma, behind the World’s largest casino.” The federal judge’s ruling says Jeff has 120 days to get himself and all of the animals off the property.
Exotic and Baskin were in an intense rivalry, to say it mildly, within the world of big cats, as chronicled in “Tiger King.” And Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire someone to murder Carole.
