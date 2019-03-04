Carly Rae Jepsen Just Dropped The Most Random And Hilarious Celebrity Story Ever

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with new music and making the rounds doing press. “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” are the first new songs since last year’s single “Party For One.”

This was a super fun interview with Apple Music Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that ended up with one of the most random celebrity stories ever.

This one sentence kind of says it all… “Fun fact, Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time…”

The story was from when she was on a private plane with Michael Bolton and Seal…it’s at about the 5:00 mark. They explode in laughter and she explains she got it on video while pretending to text.

