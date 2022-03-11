Cardi B Drops Out Of First Lead Movie Role

Cardi B was set to have her first starring role in the Paramount comedy Assisted Living — but just days before the movie was going to start shooting she’s dropped out. She’s had roles in Hustlers and Fast 9, but in Assisted Living, Cardi was going to play a low-level criminal in old lady prosthetics hiding out in her grandma’s retirement home.
But the set has been shut down and the crew was told the film was temporarily canceled. You might think the studio would sue Cardi for dropping out so late in the process, but they are hoping to try again later in the year when her schedule opens up.
