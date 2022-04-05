      Weather Alert

Cardi B Deletes Twitter And IG After Fans Blast Her For Skipping The Grammys

Apr 5, 2022 @ 8:46am

Cardi B wasn’t putting up with shade from her fans about skipping music’s biggest night!  In fact, after spouting off using colorful language…she deactivated both her Twitter and Instagram accounts!  She was nominated for one award for her song “Up,” but claimed she never gave any inclination to her fans that she was ever going to go or perform.

 

She got on Instagram live after first deleting Twitter asking fans why she would go for one nomination “which I lost…so I’d be like smiling saying “That’s great…that’s great…”.

