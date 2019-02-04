Can You ‘Bring The Funny’?

NBC is launching a new comedy competition called Bring The Funny, featuring model Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy as judges.

Standup comic and Insecure star Amanda Seales will host. Unlike previous comedy competition shows like Last Comic Standing, this series will “embrace every style of comedy in one competition,” NBC said in a press release, noting that producers are looking for anyone “from solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more.” Top prize is $250,000!

