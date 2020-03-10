Camila Cabello Admits Being In Love “Is Exhausting”
Camila Cabello is opening up about her 8-month relationship with Shawn Mendes. She talked to Capital FM host Jimmy Hill at the Global Awards 2020 on Friday, and during the interview, Hill asked if Shawnmila fans were going to get new music from the couple. “Señorita” was what brought them together!
Camila said, “I want more, we want more, but honestly, we’re being in our 20s”. Hill then asked if it was due to their “busy” schedules.
“No, not even like that,” Cabello responded. “Just, like, being in love is exhausting; it takes it out of you.”
“We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t,” she added. “We’re trying to calm down.”
“Too busy in other ways?” Hill jokingly asked.
Cabello clarified, “No, I meant emotionally!”
