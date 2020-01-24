      Weather Alert

Calvin Harris Debuts New Project And Alias

Jan 24, 2020 @ 6:47am

Love Regenerator has arrived baby, and he’s got a a two-track EP called Love Regenerator 1 that is oozing with underground, house vibes. The superstar Scott DJ has switched up his sound pretty drastically at times but he seems to be good at everything he tries. Folks were huge fans of his Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1 project that dropped back in 2017, but this is a new sound all together that he’s coming with.

“I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago,” Harris said in a press release, “before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me. The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I’ve done everything I can to make them sound like they’ve come from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used is from that time period.”

The Grammy award winning producer looks to be deep in the club culture right now, and if this is the result, there ain’t no problem with that!

