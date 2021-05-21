Burger King Wants In On The Chicken Sandwich War With The Ch’King
A crispy chicken sandwich, perfectly proportioned and styled, shot in an aspirational fast food advertising style and isolated on white. Sesame seed bun, visible condensation on tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.
Uh oh…here comes another competitor in the battle for fast food chicken sandwich supremacy! Burger King says they are rolling out the Ch’King sandwich in June!
They are also offering up a free Whopper if you order the Ch’King sandwich on the Burger King app or website through June 20.
The menu launch follows McDonald’s rollout of its fried chicken sandwich, also served on a potato roll and with spicy and deluxe options available. KFC earlier this year launched its iteration of the sandwich with a fried chicken filet and crispy pickles. And, similarly, Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A’s original Chicken Sandwich are both made with fried chicken filets and pickles.
