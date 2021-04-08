BTS Breaks 2 Billboard Records Set By “Despacito” And “Gangnam Style”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
BTS has broken two Billboard chart records with their hit song “Dynamite.”
First, for the week ending April 10th, the song came in at number 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 marking “Dynamite’s” 32nd week on the chart breaking PSY’s record of 31 weeks with his song, “Gangnam Style.”
Secondly, “Dynamite” is the first song by a Korean artist to hit the Hot 100 back in August of 2020 and continues to remain within the top 50!
On the Digital Songs Sales chart BTS’ “Dynamite” has spent 18 non-consecutive weeks at number one breaking the record set by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s smash hit “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber) as the song with the most weeks at number one.
Congratulations to BTS!