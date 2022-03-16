BTS, Billie Eilish And Olivia Rodrigo Among Performers For The Grammys

Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the first slate of artists set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They’re all up for multiple awards this year, as are other performers on the initial lineup: Brandi Carlile, the Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X, who’ll take the stage with Jack Harlow.
The 64th Grammys will take place April 3rd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, airing live on CBS. Eilish and Rodrigo were among the most nominated artists this year, receiving seven nods each, including looks for Album Of The Year, Song of the Year, and Record Of The Year (Rodrigo is up for Best New Artist and other awards as well). Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Carlile scored five nominations apiece, Brothers Osborne picked up two in the country categories, and BTS scored just one, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.”