BSB Wants To Collaborate And Tour With….’NSYNC!?!?!

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter reached out on social media to *NSYNC to see if they can collaborate or tour together. Nick shared a Rolling Stone article on why *NSYNC should tour without member Justin Timberlake along with the big question.
The world of pop needs this to happen. I’d go and watch them. Hell, maybe one day we could even do an #nsyncbackstreetTour or #nsyncbackstreetsong together #nsync #bringthemback #ourboys #90smusic #nsyncbackstreetboys #BackstreetBoys https://t.co/qxg7qLriPt
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 20, 2019
While *NSYNC hasn’t replied yet, member Joey Fatone did. Fatone said that they have other collabs they have to finish before they can think of other things.
Joey wrote: “Hey we still have other Colabs we have not finished yet before u can think of other things lol.”
Brian Littrell was approached in March by TMZ about that possibility…and he said they’d need JT back.
*NSYNC performed with Ariana Grande during her Coachella weekend 1 performance last Sunday (April 14). The group and Grande performed “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” where Grande samples the group’s song “It Makes Me Ill.” They also performed *NSYNC’s hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”