BSB Wants To Collaborate And Tour With….’NSYNC!?!?!

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter reached out on social media to *NSYNC to see if they can collaborate or tour together. Nick shared a Rolling Stone article on why *NSYNC should tour without member Justin Timberlake along with the big question.

While *NSYNC hasn’t replied yet, member Joey Fatone did. Fatone said that they have other collabs they have to finish before they can think of other things.

Joey wrote: “Hey we still have other Colabs we have not finished yet before u can think of other things lol.”

Brian Littrell was approached in March by TMZ about that possibility…and he said they’d need JT back.

*NSYNC performed with Ariana Grande during her Coachella weekend 1 performance last Sunday (April 14). The group and Grande performed “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” where Grande samples the group’s song “It Makes Me Ill.” They also performed *NSYNC’s hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

