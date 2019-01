Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears will make a cameo in the upcoming horror-comedy, “Corporate Animals.”

The director said there is a character in the movie who is obsessed with Spears and believes she is speaking to him from the walls. They got her for 10 minutes of shooting which was “so awesome.” The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday night and stars Demi Moore and Ed Helms.

