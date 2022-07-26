Britney Spears Secretly Recorded A Song With Elton John

Britney Spears secretly recorded a duet with Elton John of his song “Tiny Dancer.”
Britney Spears Returning to Music? Singer Reportedly Records New Version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ With Elton John https://t.co/RIUUSfmUQT
— Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2022
Britney met up with Elton at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to cut a new take on his beloved 1971 classic. The track is set to be released next month. “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” one music industry insider shared with Page Six.
“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.” Watt, whose studio is in the basement of his home, has produced albums for the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source teases. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”