      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Secretly Recorded A Song With Elton John

Jul 26, 2022 @ 8:46am
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

Britney Spears secretly recorded a duet with Elton John of his song “Tiny Dancer.”

Britney met up with Elton at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to cut a new take on his beloved 1971 classic. The track is set to be released next month. “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” one music industry insider shared with Page Six.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.” Watt, whose studio is in the basement of his home, has produced albums for the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source teases. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

TAGS
Britney Spears duet Elton John Tiny Dancer
POPULAR POSTS
This Guy Relocated A Gator Away From A Playground Like A BOSS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Missed Connections: Shirtless Power Wheels Man & The Osteologist
Teddy Bridgewater Calling On NFL Players To Be Better Role Models
The Chainsmokers Will Perform In SPACE??
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On