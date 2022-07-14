Britney Spears Ran Out Of Gas On A Busy Highway

We’ve all been there right? You KNOW you are cutting it close with that gas gauge but think you can probably make it there! Britney Spears found herself in a precarious situation when she ran out of gas in the middle of one of L.A.’s busiest highways. Law enforcement got a call at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday for a report about a white Mercedes blocking the third lane southbound on the 101. When the police got there, witnesses told TMZ they found Britney in the backseat of a passerby’s vehicle. Spears told cops that she ran out of gas while driving and that her car quit in the middle of the hectic highway.
After the California Highway Patrol got traffic stopped, an officer was able to get in the driver’s seat of Britney’s Mercedes and steer the vehicle while she sat in the passenger seat. The car was then pushed to safety. The cops also noted the mother-of-two thanked them and said she was OK. The officers reportedly waited with her until her husband came to pick her up.
