Britney Spears Doesn’t Trust Her Doctors, Mom Gets Involved To Help Britney Choose Her Own Lawyer

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, filed court documents Wednesday requesting permission for Britney to hire her own lawyer amid her conservatorship battle. Lynne is considered an “interested party” in the conservatorship, although she’s never had a formal role. But after Samuel Ingham III stepped down after 13 years, now Lynne wants to make sure Britney has a hand in selecting who represents her moving forward.
Lynne has been supportive of Britney’s June 23 court testimony, calling it “a very courageous showing”. She also says Britney is “able to care” for herself and has been able to do so “for the past many years.”
As for filing to officially end the conservatorship, a source close to her says she has yet to take that step because she is concerned about the mental health evaluation typically required. In court, Britney made it clear that she would like her conservatorship to end without one. “She doesn’t have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far,” the source says of Britney, who has never revealed a mental health diagnosis and whose medical records are sealed. “She feels like they have failed her.”
