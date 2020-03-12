      Breaking News
JDub’s POP Culture Profile 3.12.20

BREAKING. The 2020 NCAA Tournament is canceled.

Mar 12, 2020 @ 5:17pm
JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 19: Mississippi Rebels and Xavier Musketeers players run by the logo at mid-court during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the first time in history, the NCAA Tournament is being canceled.  NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.  This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.

