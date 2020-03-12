BREAKING. The 2020 NCAA Tournament is canceled.
For the first time in history, the NCAA Tournament is being canceled. NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.
